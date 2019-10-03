- There was a pause to the downside in stocks overnight.
- AUD/JPY is flat in the early Asian open after the cross-traded in a narrow range.
- We have key data from Australia today in August retail sales ahead of NFP.
AUD/JPY is flat in the early Asian open after the cross-traded in a narrow range in consolidation overnight around 72 the figure following a sell-off in a continuation of 2018 downtrend. AUD/JPY is directly correlated to risk sentiment which makes a compelling case for the downside as the global economic backdrop continues to deteriorate. The Yen has been a star performer of late which US stocks got off to their worst fourth-quarter since the global financial crisis.
There was a pause to the downside in stocks overnight as investors cash out ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls data tonight. In the same vein, speculation that the Federal Reserve will indeed cut rates again later this month brings some solace to investors that the Fed will be coming to the rescue.
It's a huge day for the cross
It's a huge day for the cross and markets considering the ISM data misses and the state of flux that markets find themselves. The major event will indeed be the Nonfarm Payrolls, expected to increase by 145k, broadly in line with the six month average of +150k. The unemployment rate is seen to hold at 3.7% while the annual pace of average hourly earnings continues to track at 3.2%yr. However, should there be a sizeable miss, one way or the other, the US Dollar will likely react in a significant fashion to which the Yen and Aussie will be affected one way or another.
However, first up, we have key data from Australia today in August retail sales where the tax offset receipts should give a boost to spending. We also have the biannual RBA Financial Stability Review is released. RBA Assistant Governor (Economic) Ellis also speaks later. On that note, markets are pricing 12 basis points of easing at the 5 Nov RBA meeting, and a terminal rate of 0.34% (RBA cash rate currently at 0.75%).
AUD/JPY levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|71.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.29
|Daily SMA50
|72.75
|Daily SMA100
|74.1
|Daily SMA200
|76.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.49
|Previous Daily Low
|71.73
|Previous Weekly High
|73.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.48
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2330 amid fresh political headlines
GBP/USD stays modestly changed after a positive day. Increasing support for the UK PM’s Brexit deal, challenges to the USD support the Cable. Eyes on the Brexit/political headlines, US data, and Fedspeak.
USD/JPY slumps to fresh monthly lows near 106.50 as USD sell-off intensifies
The USD/JPY pair lost more than 50 pips in a matter of minutes in the American session on Thursday after the data published in the United States revealed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a much softer pace than expected in September.
Gold Price Forecast: Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – levels
Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.
US NFP Preview: Gathered clouds
NFP are predicted to rise by 145,000 in September following August’s 130,000 gain. The unemployment rate should be unchanged at 3.7%. Average hourly earnings will rise 0.3% on the month and 3.2% on the year as in Aug.