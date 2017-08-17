AUD/JPY turns positive, risk reversal continues to rise

AUD/JPY turns positive, risk reversal continues to riseBy Omkar Godbole
AUD/JPY has recovered losses and currently trades on the front foot around 86.45 levels. The cross is eyeing the 50-DMA hurdle located at 86.53 levels.
Risk-off fades
The terror led rise in the Japanese Yen was quickly undone after news hit the wires that Spanish police have been successful in avoiding a second terror attack. The rebound from the session low of 86.03 adds credence to the one-month 25-delta risk reversal, which shows falling demand for the downside protection i.e. Put options.
The risk reversal has improved from -2.08 [Aug 9] to the current level of -1.81. Moreover, the rise in the risk reversal contradicts the bearish outside day/engulfing candle seen on the AUD/JPY daily chart.
AUD/JPY Technical Levels
A break above 86.505 [38.2% Fib R of 81.78-89.42] would expose 86.66 [10-DMA], above which a major hurdle is seen at 87.00 [July 4 high]. On the downside, breach of support at 86.00 [zero figure] would open up downside towards 85.45 [recent low] and 85.10 [200-DMA].
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.