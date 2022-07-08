AUD/JPY tumbles below 92.40 as ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot in Nara

On the Tokyo front, the wide divergence between the plain-vanilla Consumer Price Index (CPI) and core CPI has affected the Japanese economy. A higher core CPI indicates that the overall demand is majorly driven by food products and fossil fuels. This may keep restricting the Bank of Japan (BOJ) with its ultra-loose monetary policy.

The aussie bulls were performing better than the Japanese yen on the announcement of a jumbo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The RBA announced a consecutive rate hike by 50 basis points (bps) this week. RBA Governor Philip Lowe has elevated the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.35%. It is worth noting that the decision remained in line with the estimates by the market participants. No doubt, the price pressures are soaring in the Australian economy. The inflation rate has reached 5.1% and the room for more inflation is still there as oil and food products have turned volatile further.

The AUD/JPY pair has slipped strongly to near 92.35 after the headlines from Japan that ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot during his speech at a rally in Nara. At the time of writing, the headlines describing his condition were that he is unconscious. This has dragged the risk barometer firmly after a decent upside move from the critical support of 91.50 recorded on Wednesday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.