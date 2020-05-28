AUD/JPY ticks higher as RBA’s Lowe says March package working as expected

- AUD/JPY jumps 20 pips as RBA's Lowe cheers central bank's fiscal package.
- Jobless rate likely to rise less-than-expected, said Lowe.
- Us-China tussle may cap gains in the AUD/JPY pair.
The bid tone around the Aussie dollar strengthened, pushing the AUD/JPY higher to 71.50 from 71.30 after the Reserve Bank of Australia’s governor said the central bank’s stimulus package delivered in March is yielding desired results,
“The evidence so far is that our March package is working as expected,” governor Lowe said while adding that the central bank intends to keep the expansionary monetary policy until credible evidence of jobs growth emerges.
Lowe added that the decline in jobs could now be 15% as opposed to 20% initially feared and the recovery depends on how fast the confidence is restored. The comments on jobless rate may have powered the 20-pip rise in the currency pair.
The RBA, in March, launched a bond purchase program to keep the three-year yield near 0.25% alongside a cut in interest rates to a record low of 0.25%. More recently, the central bank has winded down its asset purchases amid signs of stability in the three-year yield near the target rate. The RBA, therefore, has been relatively less dovish as compared to the US Federal Reserve, which is expanding its balance sheet at a frantic pace.
Looking forward, while Lowe’s comment lifted the pair, the gains will likely be erased if the forward-looking Aussie capital expenditure number, scheduled for release at 01:30 GM, disappoints expectations. The escalating US-China tensions could also keep a lid on gains in the growth-linked Aussie dollar. The pair has already retreated back to 71.42 at press time.
Technical levels
-
- R3 73.01
- R2 72.47
- R1 71.9
- PP 71.36
-
- S1 70.78
- S2 70.24
- S3 69.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Catching the bid above 0.6600 as RBA’s Lowe praises economic package
AUD/USD remains on the front foot after RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s comments. The RBA policymaker says the evidence so far is the economic package is working.
USD/JPY stays firm above 107.50 amid risk reset
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from 107.65, prints two-day winning streak. The yen pair recently benefited from the US dollar’s broad safe-haven demand mainly backed by the tension between the US and China.
Gold: defies three-day losing streak to stay above $1,700
Gold prices pull back from a two-week low of $1,693.78. The bullion defies the previous three-day decline while taking clues from the US-China tension and hopes of Fed’s QE. Increasing odds of Quantitative Easing (QE) at the Fed offers additional support to the recovery.
WTI slips below $32.00 after huge API build joined trade/political tension
WTI remains pressured after flashing the heaviest loss in a month the previous day. API stockpile grew 8.731 million barrels versus an expected drop of 4.8 million barrels. EIA data, US-China story will be the key to follow for fresh impulse.
Separating economic fact and fiction
The global economic situation is fraught with danger and possibility. Negotiating the currents and rapids of the trading environment calls for careful analysis and wisdom.