AUD/JPY technical analysis: Upside limited by 50-D EMA amid lack of moves

- AUD/JPY remains choppy between 50 and 21-D EMA.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement offers additional strength to 21-D EMA support.
- Multiple failures to grow past-76.40 please the bears targeting sub-74.00 area.
Despite dragging strong beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of April-June downpour and 21-day exponential moving average (21-D EMA), AUD/JPY continues to follow the latest trading range as it takes the rounds to 75.71 during the early Asian session on Monday.
While 75.51/53 confluence including 21-D EMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement limits the pair’s declines, a break of which can recall the latest low near 75.13 ahead of pushing sellers toward late-June high surrounding 74.80.
In a case where bears refrain from respecting 74.80, June month bottom close to 73.92 could become their favorite.
Alternatively, the pair’s successful rise past-50-D EMA level of 75.91 may again propel prices to rise beyond mid-May high around 76.40, which in turn increases the pair’s ability to confront 100-D EMA level of 76.84.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.71
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|75.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.21
|Daily SMA50
|75.6
|Daily SMA100
|77.32
|Daily SMA200
|78.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.91
|Previous Daily Low
|75.53
|Previous Weekly High
|75.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.17
|Previous Monthly High
|76.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.31
