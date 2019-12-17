AUD/JPY Technical Analysis: Trades below 200-DMA following a bearish engulfing on D1

By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY stays under pressure around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of October-December upside.
  • Early-month top, the five-week-old rising trend line on the sellers’ radar.

After flashing a bearish candlestick formation on the daily (D1) chart, AUD/JPY trades around 75.00 amid Wednesday morning in Asia.  The pair now clings to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its run-up from October start.

During further declines, based on the bearish engulfing, the early-month top near 74.85 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement close to 74.35 can entertain immediate sellers.

However, pair’s downside below 74.35 will be confined by a short-term rising trend line, surrounding 74.00, if not then 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and November month low, close to 73.36/35, will lure the Bears.

Meanwhile, 200-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) level of 75.15 offers immediate resistance to the pair, a break of which could recall 75.60 back to the chart.

Though, the monthly top near 76.00 and the yearly high around 76.30 could restrict the pair’s rise past-75.60.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.06
Today Daily Change -0.39
Today Daily Change % -0.52%
Today daily open 75.45
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.33
Daily SMA50 74.25
Daily SMA100 73.41
Daily SMA200 75.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.63
Previous Daily Low 75.12
Previous Weekly High 75.99
Previous Weekly Low 73.82
Previous Monthly High 75.68
Previous Monthly Low 73.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.44
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.68
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.19

 

 

