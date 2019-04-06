AUD/JPY technical analysis: Successfully trades beyond 200-HMA ahead of Australia’s GDP

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA portrays underlying strength in momentum ahead of Aussie GDP.
  • Two-week-old resistance-line can question buyers.

Despite repeated failures to clear 75.70, the AUD/JPY pair successfully trades above 200-HMA as it ticks near 75.65 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.

With this, chances of the quote’s run up to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of late-May to the early-June downturn, at 75.85, can’t be denied.

However, two-week-old descending trend-line at 76.05 might confine the pair’s rise past-75.85, if not then 76.35 may lure buyers.

Alternatively, a downside break of 75.60 figure comprising 200-hour moving average (HMA) can trigger fresh declines to 75.50, 75.30 and then to 75.00.

Should there be an additional weakness in the pair’s trade sentiment below 75.00, the July 2016 low near 74.50 may become sellers’ favorite.

AUD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.67
Today Daily Change 28 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.37%
Today daily open 75.39
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76
Daily SMA50 77.87
Daily SMA100 78.29
Daily SMA200 79.38
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.49
Previous Daily Low 74.96
Previous Weekly High 76.17
Previous Weekly Low 75.08
Previous Monthly High 78.72
Previous Monthly Low 75.08
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.13

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

