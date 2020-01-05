AUD/JPY Technical Analysis: Struggles between 50/200-day SMA amid bearish MACD

- AUD/JPY trades near the one month low.
- 12-week-old rising support line questions further declines.
- 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels guard immediate upside.
AUD/JPY confronts a 200-day SMA level of 74.93 during the initial Asian session on Monday. That said, the pair recently bounced off a 50-day SMA level of 74.83.
Given the bearish signals from 12-bar MACD, coupled with a downside break of 200-day SMA, AUD/JPY prices are likely to test an ascending trend line since October 10, at 74.70 now, during further declines. However, a break of 50-day SMA level becomes a precondition for the same.
In a case where the quote slips below 74.70 on a daily closing basis, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of April-August 2019, at 74.09, will be on the Bear’s radar.
On the upside, a daily close beyond 200-day SMA level of 74.93 can escalate the recent recovery towards 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of 75.36 and 76.63.
Though, 76.00 round figure and July month high near 76.30 can offer intermediate halts during the rise.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35%
|Today daily open
|75.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.47
|Daily SMA50
|74.82
|Daily SMA100
|73.88
|Daily SMA200
|74.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.97
|Previous Daily Low
|74.85
|Previous Weekly High
|78.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.85
|Previous Monthly High
|77.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seesaws near 200-day EMA support amid US-Iran tussle
AUD/USD trades near 0.6940 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The recent US-Iran tension adds to the Aussie weakness as the pair is considered a barometer of the market’s trade sentiment.
USD/JPY-Under pressure early on escalating M.East tensions
USD/JPY has fallen 0.3% in early Asia due to the US / Iran trade threats and counter-threats, according to a Buzz reported by Reuters. Yen has been pressured of late as markets switched from a holiday lull and Santa Claus rally into risk-off mode.
WTI refreshes seven-month high, above $64.00, as bulls cheer US-Middle East drama
WTI takes the bids to $64.00, after making the high of $64.30, amid the early Asian session on Monday. The energy benchmark remains on the front foot amid the US-Middle East tension.
Risk-off open as full markets return to the sounds of war drums
January 2020 has now well and truly kicked-off with full markets returning following the Christmas and New Year holidays. There will be plenty of key data releases in the following days, including US jobs report.
GBP/USD: Bearish case firmer once below 1.3050
The GBP/USD pair fell for a second consecutive day on the back of fears about a war between the US and Iran, ending the week near its Friday’s low of 1.3051. The Cable retreating from critical resistance, ready to resume its decline.