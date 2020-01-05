AUD/JPY Technical Analysis: Struggles between 50/200-day SMA amid bearish MACD

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY trades near the one month low.
  • 12-week-old rising support line questions further declines.
  • 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels guard immediate upside.

AUD/JPY confronts a 200-day SMA level of 74.93 during the initial Asian session on Monday. That said, the pair recently bounced off a 50-day SMA level of 74.83.

Given the bearish signals from 12-bar MACD, coupled with a downside break of 200-day SMA, AUD/JPY prices are likely to test an ascending trend line since October 10, at 74.70 now, during further declines. However, a break of 50-day SMA level becomes a precondition for the same.

In a case where the quote slips below 74.70 on a daily closing basis, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of April-August 2019, at 74.09, will be on the Bear’s radar.

On the upside, a daily close beyond 200-day SMA level of 74.93 can escalate the recent recovery towards 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of 75.36 and 76.63.

Though, 76.00 round figure and July month high near 76.30 can offer intermediate halts during the rise.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.9
Today Daily Change -0.26
Today Daily Change % -0.35%
Today daily open 75.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.47
Daily SMA50 74.82
Daily SMA100 73.88
Daily SMA200 74.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.97
Previous Daily Low 74.85
Previous Weekly High 78.27
Previous Weekly Low 74.85
Previous Monthly High 77.45
Previous Monthly Low 73.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.21
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.81
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.93

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

