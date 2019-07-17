- Failure to slip beneath 50% Fibonacci retracement, oversold RSI favors AUD/JPY pullback.
- The 2-day long descending trend-line acts as an additional resistance beyond 200-HMA.
- The Aussie employment data in the spotlight for fresh impulse.
Despite declining below the 200-hour moving average (HMA), the AUD/JPY pair bounced off 50% Fibonacci retracement of last one-week moves as it takes near 75.65 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
While sustained trading below key HMA pleases bears, oversold levels of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) and failure to decline below 50% Fibonacci retracement favors the buyers targeting a break of 75.71 upside barrier comprising 200-HMA.
Following a successful break of 75.71, bulls may have to cross the 2-day old resistance-line at 75.88 now in order to revisit the latest highs surrounding 76.15.
Meanwhile, sellers will look for 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 75.54 during the pair’s extended declines below 75.66 including 50% Fibonacci retracement.
It should also be noted that 75.35 and 75.17 can offer additional support to the quote if bears dominate past-75.54.
Other than the technical details, traders will observe Australia’s June month employment data to forecast near-term pair moves. The Aussie Employment Change is expected to decline to 10K from 42.3K prior whereas Unemployment Rate may remain unchanged at 5.2%.
AUD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Sideways
-
- R3 76.43
- R2 76.29
- R1 76.1
- PP 75.96
-
- S1 75.77
- S2 75.63
- S3 75.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends advance to 1.1230 region
The American currency is under selling pressure in the US session, hurt by disappointing housing data and resurgent demand for safe-havens, as trade jitters weigh on stocks.
GBP/USD turns positive daily basis, holds near yearly lows
The Pound extends its recovery against the dollar after bottoming at a fresh multi-year low of 1.2381 earlier in the day. Brexit uncertainty to keep the upside limited.
USD/JPY tumbles toward 108.00 on lower US yields
The USD/JPY pair dropped below Asian session lows and fell to 108.04. As of writing it was trading at 108.05/10 with the negative tone intact.
Gold jumps to levels above $1420, could post highest close in year
Gold continued to rally and printed a fresh 6-day high at $1424 and then pulled back modestly. Yellow metal gains on economic outlook worries and lower US yields.
Trade war revival hits equities
The more worrying economic environment has been showing up in European numbers for some time, but today it was US railroad CSX that provided the reason for caution.