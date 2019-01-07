AUD/JPY technical analysis: Struggles around 23.6% Fibo., close to 21-D EMA support

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Sustained trading below 76.34/40 portrays the AUD/JPY weakness.
  • 21-D EMA can limit immediate downside on the break of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.

Following its U-turn from 76.28, the AUD/JPY pair tests 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its April-June downpour while taking the rounds to 75.51 amid initial Asian session on Tuesday.

Even if the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) fails to offer any major clues, pair’s sustained trading below 76.34/40 region comprising high of May 20 and low of May 09 portrays the quote’s weakness that can drag it to 21-day exponential moving average (21-D EMA) level of 75.26.

Should prices fail to respect the short-term moving average (MA) support, June 03 low near 75.00 and a fortnight old ascending trend-line at 74.72 may entertain sellers ahead of challenging them with June month’s bottom surrounding 73.92.

On the upside clearance of 76.40, prices can quickly rise to 100-D EMA level of 77.10.

Additionally, pair’s sustained trading beyond 77.10 enables it to confront 50% Fibonacci retracement of 77.34 and May 07 high close to 78.05.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.45
Today Daily Change -30 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.40%
Today daily open 75.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.08
Daily SMA50 76.2
Daily SMA100 77.63
Daily SMA200 78.87
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.81
Previous Daily Low 75.32
Previous Weekly High 75.81
Previous Weekly Low 74.33
Previous Monthly High 76.05
Previous Monthly Low 73.92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.51
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.43

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

