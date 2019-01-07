AUD/JPY technical analysis: Struggles around 23.6% Fibo., close to 21-D EMA support

- Sustained trading below 76.34/40 portrays the AUD/JPY weakness.
- 21-D EMA can limit immediate downside on the break of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
Following its U-turn from 76.28, the AUD/JPY pair tests 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its April-June downpour while taking the rounds to 75.51 amid initial Asian session on Tuesday.
Even if the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) fails to offer any major clues, pair’s sustained trading below 76.34/40 region comprising high of May 20 and low of May 09 portrays the quote’s weakness that can drag it to 21-day exponential moving average (21-D EMA) level of 75.26.
Should prices fail to respect the short-term moving average (MA) support, June 03 low near 75.00 and a fortnight old ascending trend-line at 74.72 may entertain sellers ahead of challenging them with June month’s bottom surrounding 73.92.
On the upside clearance of 76.40, prices can quickly rise to 100-D EMA level of 77.10.
Additionally, pair’s sustained trading beyond 77.10 enables it to confront 50% Fibonacci retracement of 77.34 and May 07 high close to 78.05.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.45
|Today Daily Change
|-30 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40%
|Today daily open
|75.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.08
|Daily SMA50
|76.2
|Daily SMA100
|77.63
|Daily SMA200
|78.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.81
|Previous Daily Low
|75.32
|Previous Weekly High
|75.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.33
|Previous Monthly High
|76.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles in the 1.1280 region as dollar demand returned
The greenback ends Monday on a higher note, up against all of its major rivals amid upbeat local data. Safe-havens suffered from a better market mood. European currencies hit by poor local Markit Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD: 21-HMA limits recovery from immediate horizontal support
21-hour moving average (21-HMA) limits GBP/USD recovery from 13-day long horizontal-support as the pair takes the rounds to 1.2645 during early Tuesday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.
Gold eyes the 20-D EMA and a 50% retracement
The price of the yellow metal has faced a battering of long Dollars following the weekend's news and trade cease-fire. This has taken the precious metal off multi-week highs and throws a monkey-wrench in the works for the bulls.
FX Flows Fueled by G20 Optimism
The G20 summit ended with a trade truce between the US and China. President Trump and President Xi agreed to restart talks with Trump promising to hold back additional tariffs and allow US companies to sell their equipment to Huawei.