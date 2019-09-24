AUD/JPY technical analysis: Sidelined inside a 43-pip area

AUD/JPY stays inside 72.69-73.12 region.

21-day EMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement restrict the upside while the early-August top and recent low limit the declines.

Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 100-day EMA portrays underlying weakness.

Despite bouncing off the short-term range support, AUD/JPY refrains from breaking the choppy momentum as it trades near 72.86 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.

The pair has been clubbed inside a 43-pip area off-late wherein the range resistance includes a confluence of the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) and 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-August downpour while the support comprises August 06 high and multiple lows marked since Friday.

However, bearish indicator from 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD), coupled with the pair’s sustained trading below 100-day EMA, speak more in favor of the bears targeting 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 72.38 and 71.80 rest-points if prices slip beneath 72.69 range support.

On the upside, pair’s sustained break of 73.12 can aim for 73.50 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 73.87 ahead of confronting 100-day EMA level of 74.40.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: sideways