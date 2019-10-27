AUD/JPY technical analysis: Sellers look for entry below 74.10/74.00 support-confluence

- AUD/JPY seesaws around short-term key support-region.
- 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, 100-day EMA limit immediate declines.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day EMA stand tall to question buyers.
With the buyers and sellers jostling around the key support area, AUD/JPY takes rounds to 74.20 by the press time of early Asian session on Monday.
The quote nears 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of April-August downpour and 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 74.10/74.00, a break of which could push sellers to step in and target mid-October lows nearing 73.00.
However, pair’s declines below 73.00 become questionable as a rising trend line since August and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement could challenge sellers around 72.55/50.
During the upside, buyers need to conquer the recent high of 74.83 in order to confront the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 75.40, followed by 200-day EMA level of 75.60.
Should there be successful trading beyond 75.60, July month high close to 76.30 will become bull’s favorite.
AUD/JPY technical analysis
Trend: sideways
- R3 74.67
- R2 74.49
- R1 74.31
- PP 74.13
- S1 73.95
- S2 73.77
- S3 73.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
