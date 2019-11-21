AUD/JPY Technical Analysis: Sellers challenge 3-month-old trendline, 100-day SMA

- AUD/JPY drops to the near-term key support confluence.
- Buyers will look for an upside break of 74.30/35.
- Bears can watch over 50% Fibonacci retracement during further declines.
Following its lower high formation since Monday, AUD/JPY tests the key support confluence while taking rounds to 73.60 during Thursday’s Asian session.
Although the presence of 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and an upward sloping trend line since late-August question sellers, gradually descending conditions of 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) and market’s rush towards risk-safety seems to drag the pair below 73.55/50 support confluence.
In doing so, 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-August declines, at 73.13, followed by 73.00 round-figure, will be on bear’s radar whereas 72.55 and October month low of 71.73 could please them afterward.
Alternatively, prices need to clear 74.30/35 horizontal area including October-end low and the present week’s high to revisit 74.55 and 75.30 numbers to the north. However, a 200-day SMA level of 75.57 will becomes a tough nut to crack for buyers then after.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.54
|Today Daily Change
|-27 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37%
|Today daily open
|73.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.52
|Daily SMA50
|73.78
|Daily SMA100
|73.64
|Daily SMA200
|75.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.16
|Previous Daily Low
|73.62
|Previous Weekly High
|74.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.35
|Previous Monthly High
|75.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
