AUD/JPY technical analysis: Sellers aim for 74.13 on sustained weakness below 21-HMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Failure to cross beyond near-term moving average speaks loud of the AUD/JPY pair’s weakness.
  • Multiple lows surrounding 74.13 becomes sellers’ concern during immediate declines.

AUD/JPY’s sustained trading below 21-hour moving average (21-HMA) currently drags the pair to 74.26 during early Friday.

While failure to cross immediate moving average signals the pair’s weakness, the horizontal-line connecting multiple extremes marked on June 18 and 20 can limit the further declines near 74.13.

In a case where prices slip beneath 74.13, latest lows surrounding 73.92 and the year 2016 bottom around 72.40 can flash on the sellers’ radar.

If at all prices manage to rise beyond 21-HMA level of 74.38, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of June 9-18 downpour, at 74.73, can lure the buyers.

Additionally, pair’s extended rise above 74.73 needs to clear 200-HMA level of 74.80 in order to aim for 75.00 round figure.

AUD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.24
Today Daily Change -17 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.23%
Today daily open 74.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.33
Daily SMA50 76.93
Daily SMA100 77.9
Daily SMA200 79.09
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.78
Previous Daily Low 74.31
Previous Weekly High 76.05
Previous Weekly Low 74.48
Previous Monthly High 78.72
Previous Monthly Low 75.08
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.49
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.74
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.97
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

