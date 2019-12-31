AUD/JPY Technical Analysis: Risks pullback after Monday's inside day candle

- AUD/JPY created a bearish inside day candle on Monday, signaling bullish exhaustion.
- The pair could test the ascending 10-day average support.
AUD/JPY is at risk for a short-term pullback, having carved out a bearish inside day candle.
That pattern occurs when the day begins with optimism but ends on a weak note and the trading range falls within the preceding day's high and low.
The bearish inside day has occurred near 7.5-month highs and indicates bullish exhaustion.
Further, the 4-hour chart relative strength index has rolled over from the above-70 region (overbought levels) and has violated the ascending trendline, signaling scope for a correction.
The pair risks falling to the ascending 10-day moving average (MA), currently at 75.72.
A close above Monday's high of 76.51 is needed to revive the bullish setup. At press time, the pair is trading at 76.20, representing marginal gains on the day.
China's NBS Manufacturing PMI printed above 50 for the second month in a row in December, signaling expansion. So far, however, the upbeat data has failed to put a bid under AUD/JPY.
Daily chart
Trend: Pullback likely
Technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|76.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.17
|Daily SMA50
|74.69
|Daily SMA100
|73.72
|Daily SMA200
|75.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.53
|Previous Daily Low
|76.08
|Previous Weekly High
|77.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.2
|Previous Monthly High
|75.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
