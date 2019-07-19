AUD/JPY technical analysis: Rises to test prior key resistance level

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

AUD/JPY has risen to the to a resistance, obeying the trendline support since recovering from the 18th June swings lows located down at 73.93. Bulls have reached a high of 76.07 with 76.28/30 on the radar as a prior high and resistance. 76.80 comes thereafter with a full retracement to the 50% Fibo of the mid-April highs to aforementioned recent lows at 77.40 as a major hurdle that meets a series of support levels. A 50% retracement of the recent range brings 75 the figure into play. 

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 76.04
Today Daily Change 0.12
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 75.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.5
Daily SMA50 75.5
Daily SMA100 77.18
Daily SMA200 78.49
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.99
Previous Daily Low 75.44
Previous Weekly High 75.92
Previous Weekly Low 75.17
Previous Monthly High 76.05
Previous Monthly Low 73.92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.68

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD collapses with Williams, EUR/USD at a key inflection point

USD collapses with Williams, EUR/USD at a key inflection point

The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1275 by the end of the US session as dovish comments from Fed’s Williams triggered a dollar’s sell-off. News that a US ship shot down an Iranian drone, right after Iran announced its willingness to reach an agreement not helping the greenback.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 4H 100MA challenges immediate upside amid overbought RSI

GBP/USD: 4H 100MA challenges immediate upside amid overbought RSI

The GBP/USD pair’s recent recovery is currently struggling with the 100-hour moving average (4H 100MA) while taking the rounds to 1.2545 on early Friday. Sellers await a break of 1.2510/05 for fresh positions.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bounces in sync with S&P futures, regains 107.50

USD/JPY bounces in sync with S&P futures, regains 107.50

USD/JPY is seen making another run higher above the midpoint of the 107 handle, tracking the uptick in S&P 500 futures amid increased odds of aggressive Fed rate cuts, in the wake of NY Fed William's overnight comments.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Looking to retest key support before capitalizing on continuation breakout

Gold: Looking to retest key support before capitalizing on continuation breakout

Gold is currently trading at $1,443 per Oz, having hit a fresh 2019 high of $1,452. The yellow metal is trimming gains, possibly due to overbought conditions reported by the hourly and 4-hour chart indicators.

Gold News

Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again

Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again

Gold prices have soared through the symmetrical triangle's resistance and bulls remain in control, pressing towards 25th June and 3rd July tops.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  