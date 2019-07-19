AUD/JPY technical analysis: Rises to test prior key resistance level

AUD/JPY has risen to the to a resistance , obeying the trendline support since recovering from the 18th June swings lows located down at 73.93. Bulls have reached a high of 76.07 with 76.28/30 on the radar as a prior high and resistance. 76.80 comes thereafter with a full retracement to the 50% Fibo of the mid-April highs to aforementioned recent lows at 77.40 as a major hurdle that meets a series of support levels. A 50% retracement of the recent range brings 75 the figure into play.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.