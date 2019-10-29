AUD/JPY technical analysis: Rises to fresh weekly high ahead of RBA Governor Lowe’s speech

AUD/JPY nears 70.80/90 key resistance area ahead of the RBA Governor’s speech.

Nearly overbought conditions of RSI signal another pullback.

An upside break could recall multiple tops marked in July.

With the risk-tone getting lighter ahead of the key Australian event, AUD/JPY rises to the fresh weekly high while taking the bids to 74.70 ahead of the European session on Tuesday.

The pair needs to conquer 70.80/90 area comprising multiple highs marked since July-end, to justify the recent strength in upside momentum.

Should that happen, prices could rally further towards 50% Fibonacci retracement of April-August declines, at 75.35, whereas July month tops around 76.20/30 could lure bulls afterward.

Meanwhile, 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) is nearing overbought conditions, which in turn highlights the importance of 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, around 74.00/10 area.

While technicals indicate a pullback, comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe will be the key to foresee near-term trade direction.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: pullback expected