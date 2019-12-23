AUD/JPY Technical Analysis: Registers five-day winning streak, July top in focus

- AUD/JPY stays positive beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-DMA.
- The monthly top, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offer additional upside barriers.
AUD/JPY takes the bids to 75.74 during early Tuesday morning in Asia. The quote trades successfully above 50% Fibonacci retracement of April-August fall and 200-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA).
Additionally, bullish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) also increase the odds of the pair’s further upside.
In doing so, the current month high of 75.50 acts as the nearest resistance holding the key to July month top surrounding 76.30.
Should the Bulls dominate beyond 76.30, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 76.65 will be in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, 50% Fibonacci retracement and 200-DMA level, around 75.35 and 75.07 respectively, offer short-term supports to the pair.
If at all prices slip beneath 75.07, also defy the 75.00 round-figure, an ascending trend line since early-October, near 74.20, can become the Bears’ favorite.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.7
|Today Daily Change
|15 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|75.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.61
|Daily SMA50
|74.45
|Daily SMA100
|73.47
|Daily SMA200
|75.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.62
|Previous Daily Low
|75.21
|Previous Weekly High
|75.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.84
|Previous Monthly High
|75.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD RBA fundamentals and technicals clash, yet bulls persevere
AUD/USD is closing in on positive territories and the post 'phase-one' trade deal highs scored back on the 13th of December, positioning for a close through the 200-day moving average.
USD/JPY: US-China tension exert downside pressure ahead of BOJ Minutes
USD/JPY stays under pressure around 109.40 amid Tuesday morning in Asia. That said, the latest statements from China seem to pour cold water on the US President Donald Trump’s weekend comments over trade relations with Beijing.
NZD/USD nears fresh five-month high on New Zealand Christmas holiday
Having surged to the fresh five-month high of 0.6640 before an hour, NZD/USD trades around 0.6632 during early Tuesday morning in Asia. The kiwi pair seems to have taken advantage of weaker than expected US economics and the latest optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal.
Gold elevated on a soft dollar and bearish prospects for DXY-2020
Gold prices are elevated into the last trading day ahead of Christmas Eve, up 0.41% on the day so far having travelled from a low of $1477.63 to a high of $1485.21.
USD/JPY: US-China tension exert downside pressure ahead of BOJ Minutes
USD/JPY stays under pressure around 109.40 amid Tuesday morning in Asia. That said, the latest statements from China seem to pour cold water on the US President Donald Trump’s weekend comments over trade relations with Beijing.