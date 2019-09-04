AUD/JPY technical analysis: Monthly trend-line, 38.2% Fibo. restrict immediate upside

- AUD/JPY struggles to extend the latest upside beyond a fortnight high.
- 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, four-week-old falling trend-line limit the upside towards 73.18/22 resistance-confluence.
- 21-day EMA acts as immediate support to watch during the pullback.
Despite rising to a two-week high, AUD/JPY still falls short of breaking near-term key technical levels as it makes the rounds to 72.90 during initial Thursday morning in Asia.
A downward sloping trend-line since August 02 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of July-August downpour limit the pair’s immediate upside around 72.37/38, a break of which could escalate the run-up towards 73.18/22 area including August 02 high and 50-day exponential moving average (EMA).
In a case prices rally beyond 73.22, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 73.85 and 74.00 round-figure could please buyers.
Alternatively, sellers will wait for the pair’s break below 21-day EMA level of 72.12 in order to aim for August 29 top surrounding 71.80.
However, 71.00 and 70.70 could question the pair’s declines past-71.80, if not then 70.00 will come back to the charts.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.3
|Today Daily Change
|68 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.95%
|Today daily open
|71.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.76
|Daily SMA50
|73.77
|Daily SMA100
|75.13
|Daily SMA200
|77.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.74
|Previous Daily Low
|71.1
|Previous Weekly High
|72.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.97
|Previous Monthly High
|74.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.52
