AUD/JPY technical analysis: Monthly trend-line, 38.2% Fibo. restrict immediate upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY struggles to extend the latest upside beyond a fortnight high.
  • 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, four-week-old falling trend-line limit the upside towards 73.18/22 resistance-confluence.
  • 21-day EMA acts as immediate support to watch during the pullback.

Despite rising to a two-week high, AUD/JPY still falls short of breaking near-term key technical levels as it makes the rounds to 72.90 during initial Thursday morning in Asia.

A downward sloping trend-line since August 02 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of July-August downpour limit the pair’s immediate upside around 72.37/38, a break of which could escalate the run-up towards 73.18/22 area including August 02 high and 50-day exponential moving average (EMA).

In a case prices rally beyond 73.22, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 73.85 and 74.00 round-figure could please buyers.

Alternatively, sellers will wait for the pair’s break below 21-day EMA level of 72.12 in order to aim for August 29 top surrounding 71.80.

However, 71.00 and 70.70 could question the pair’s declines past-71.80, if not then 70.00 will come back to the charts.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 72.3
Today Daily Change 68 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.95%
Today daily open 71.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.76
Daily SMA50 73.77
Daily SMA100 75.13
Daily SMA200 77.13
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.74
Previous Daily Low 71.1
Previous Weekly High 72.08
Previous Weekly Low 69.97
Previous Monthly High 74.87
Previous Monthly Low 69.97
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.49
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.23
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.52

 

 

