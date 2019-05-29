AUD/JPY technical analysis: MACD turns bullish ahead of key Aussie data

AUD/JPY’s daily MACD histogram has turned bullish for first since April 22.

Focus on Australia’s capex data, due at 01:30 GMT.

AUD/JPY could be in for a corrective rally above 76.00 as a widely tracked daily chart indicator has turned bullish for the first time in over four weeks.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) histogram has crossed above zero, signaling a bullish reversal.

Also, the cross has violated the descending trendline from April 17 highs and is now breaking higher from a contracting triangle, according to the 4-hour chart.

A break above 76.00, however, may remain elusive if the data due at 01:30 GMT shows Australia’s private capital expenditure (capex) growth slowed more than expected or the capex dropped in the first three months of this year.

Daily chart

4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Pivot Levels