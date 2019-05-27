AUD/JPY technical analysis: Little activity between 200-HMA, 61.8% Fibo.

By Anil Panchal
  • Momentum confined between 200-HMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
  • Downward sloping trend-line and declines beneath moving average favor bears.

AUD/JPY is modestly unchanged near 75.80 amid initial Asian session on Tuesday. The pair’s downside has lately been confined by 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its May 17-20 rise while 200-hour simple moving average (200-HMA) seems to limit the near-term upside.

In addition to sustained trading beneath important moving average, a week-long descending trend-line also portrays the pair’s weakness, which in turn can drag the quote to 75.50 and latest lows near 75.30 on the break of 75.75 mark comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

During further downside under 75.30, 75.00 and 74.50 can flash on sellers’ radar.

Alternatively, a break of 75.85 HMA figure could trigger the pair’s increase towards 75.95 – 76.00 area including the aforementioned trend-line resistance.

Should buyers hold the command past-76.00, 76.20 and 76.40 could be their favorites.

AUD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.77
Today Daily Change 5 Pips
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 75.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.78
Daily SMA50 78.23
Daily SMA100 78.42
Daily SMA200 79.55
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.83
Previous Daily Low 75.37
Previous Weekly High 76.4
Previous Weekly Low 75.37
Previous Monthly High 80.75
Previous Monthly Low 78.11
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.91
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.38

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

