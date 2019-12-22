AUD/JPY Technical Analysis: Latest pullback shifts focus to short-term support trendline

By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY takes another U-turn from familiar resistance territory.
  • Three-day-old support line holds the key to 74.85/84 horizontal support.

AUD/JPY drops to 75.45 during the initial Monday morning in Asia. Friday’s pullback from the previous week’s top portrays the buyers’ exhaustion whereas sellers will wait for the break of the immediate support trend line.

The three-day-old rising trend line, at 75.25 now, acts as a nearby important support to watch as it holds the key to pair’s further declines towards 74.85/84 horizontal support comprising early-December high and last week’s low.

Should prices decline below 74.84, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 21 to December 12 upside, at 74.44, followed by the monthly bottom near 73.80, will be on the sellers’ radar.

On the upside, pair’s sustained break of 75.60/65 region, can recall 76.00 to the chart whereas July month high near 76.30 could please buyers afterward.

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 75.46
Today Daily Change -0.09
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 75.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.61
Daily SMA50 74.45
Daily SMA100 73.47
Daily SMA200 75.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.62
Previous Daily Low 75.21
Previous Weekly High 75.63
Previous Weekly Low 74.84
Previous Monthly High 75.68
Previous Monthly Low 73.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.46
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.37
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.05
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.87
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.12

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

