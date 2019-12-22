AUD/JPY Technical Analysis: Latest pullback shifts focus to short-term support trendline

- AUD/JPY takes another U-turn from familiar resistance territory.
- Three-day-old support line holds the key to 74.85/84 horizontal support.
AUD/JPY drops to 75.45 during the initial Monday morning in Asia. Friday’s pullback from the previous week’s top portrays the buyers’ exhaustion whereas sellers will wait for the break of the immediate support trend line.
The three-day-old rising trend line, at 75.25 now, acts as a nearby important support to watch as it holds the key to pair’s further declines towards 74.85/84 horizontal support comprising early-December high and last week’s low.
Should prices decline below 74.84, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 21 to December 12 upside, at 74.44, followed by the monthly bottom near 73.80, will be on the sellers’ radar.
On the upside, pair’s sustained break of 75.60/65 region, can recall 76.00 to the chart whereas July month high near 76.30 could please buyers afterward.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.46
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|75.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.61
|Daily SMA50
|74.45
|Daily SMA100
|73.47
|Daily SMA200
|75.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.62
|Previous Daily Low
|75.21
|Previous Weekly High
|75.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.84
|Previous Monthly High
|75.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.12
