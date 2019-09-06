AUD/JPY technical analysis: Failure to sustain 3-week long trend-line break highlights nearby support-line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Inability to hold trend-line break triggers a fresh pullback.
  • Immediate support-line grabs the spotlight for now.

AUD/JPY falls short of holing recent uptick beyond short-term resistance-line as it slips back into the upside barrier to 75.86 during the early Asian session on Monday.

As a result, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of May-June decline at 75.70 seems the closest support that the quote can avail whereas a week-long ascending trend-line at 75.41 could restrict further downpour.

In a case where sellers refrain from respecting 75.40 rest-point, the current month low around 75.00 should be on their radar.

Meanwhile sustained a break of May 20 high around 76.40 becomes necessary for the pair to aim for 200-bar moving average (4H 200MA) at 76.54.

Also playing the role of resistance could be 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 76.87 and May 10 top surrounding 77.20.

AUD/JPY 4-Hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.91
Today Daily Change 19 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.25%
Today daily open 75.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.74
Daily SMA50 77.64
Daily SMA100 78.18
Daily SMA200 79.28
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.83
Previous Daily Low 75.35
Previous Weekly High 75.91
Previous Weekly Low 74.96
Previous Monthly High 78.72
Previous Monthly Low 75.08
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.39

 

 

