AUD/JPY technical analysis: Failure to sustain 3-week long trend-line break highlights nearby support-line

- Inability to hold trend-line break triggers a fresh pullback.
- Immediate support-line grabs the spotlight for now.
AUD/JPY falls short of holing recent uptick beyond short-term resistance-line as it slips back into the upside barrier to 75.86 during the early Asian session on Monday.
As a result, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of May-June decline at 75.70 seems the closest support that the quote can avail whereas a week-long ascending trend-line at 75.41 could restrict further downpour.
In a case where sellers refrain from respecting 75.40 rest-point, the current month low around 75.00 should be on their radar.
Meanwhile sustained a break of May 20 high around 76.40 becomes necessary for the pair to aim for 200-bar moving average (4H 200MA) at 76.54.
Also playing the role of resistance could be 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 76.87 and May 10 top surrounding 77.20.
AUD/JPY 4-Hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.91
|Today Daily Change
|19 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25%
|Today daily open
|75.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.74
|Daily SMA50
|77.64
|Daily SMA100
|78.18
|Daily SMA200
|79.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.83
|Previous Daily Low
|75.35
|Previous Weekly High
|75.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.96
|Previous Monthly High
|78.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.39
