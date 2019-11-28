AUD/JPY technical analysis: Continues to defend three-month ascending trendline

- AUD/JPY is holding the support of the trendline rising from August lows.
- The pair has come under pressure amid renewed US-China political tensions and dismal Aussie data.
- RBA QE speculation will likely cap bounce from the trendline, if any.
AUD/JPY is down by not out.
The currency pair is currently trading at 74.04, representing a 0.24% loss on the day. The decline could be associated with US President Trump's decision to sign the Hong Kong Democracy bill and the resulting haven demand for the anti-risk Japanese Yen.
The dismal Aussie data released a few minutes before press time may have added to bearish pressures. Australian business investment fell unexpectedly in the September quarter, creating downside risks for next week’s GDP report. Private sector capital expenditure (capex) slipped 0.2% during the quarter after adjusting for seasonality. Markets were expecting a 0.1% drop.
While the AUD/JPY pair is under pressure, it is still holding the support of the trendline connecting the Aug. 26 and Sept. 10 lows.
A strong bounce from the trendline would imply a continuation of the rally from the Aug. 26 low of 69.96.
However, that looks unlikely amid speculation that the Reserve Bank of Australia is on track to hit the zero lower bound and will have to do QE. The pair could face stronger selling pressure if the ascending trendline is breached.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.02
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|74.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.37
|Daily SMA50
|73.74
|Daily SMA100
|73.55
|Daily SMA200
|75.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.3
|Previous Daily Low
|73.89
|Previous Weekly High
|74.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.49
|Previous Monthly High
|75.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.10 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.10 after US data beat expectations. Q3 GDP was upgraded to 2.1% and Durable Goods Orders jumped in October.
GBP/USD pops to four-day high after YouGov’s MRP predicts huge Tory lead
GBP/USD surges to 1.2920 after YouGov’s MRP poll suggests the ruling Tory party will keep the helm of the UK with a huge majority. The release came out early Thursday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY: Off six-month highs as President Trump signs Hong Kong Democracy bill
The USD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity in the Asian session, possibly due to fears the US’s decision to interfere in Hong Kong may irk CN and derail the ongoing trade negotiations.
Gold firmer on news that Pres. Trump signed Hong Kong bill
Gold has popped a few bucks on the news that US President Trump has said signed the Honk Kong bill and subsequently said, "I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong.
Trump Bumps Risk Appetite By Signing Hong Kong Bill
Well, Trump finally did it (no, not the Putinesque image of himself as a boxer) – he signed the Hong Kong Treaty after UK markets closed, sending risk appetite into a tailspin.