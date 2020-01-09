AUD/JPY Technical Analysis: Choppy between 50/200-hour EMAs

AUD/JPY pauses a two-day winning streak.

Prices stay weak below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

Break of 50-hour EMA will recall a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

AUD/JPY traders modestly changed near 75.06 during Friday’s Asian session. The pair has been clubbed between 50 and 200-hour EMAs since late-Wednesday. However, a sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement portrays the underlying weakness.

As a result, sellers will look for entry below 50-hour EMA level of 74.95 while targeting 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the year-start top to Wednesday’s low, near 74.37.

In a case where prices keep declining below 74.37, the monthly low surrounding 73.75 and mid-November bottom around 73.35 will be on the Bears’ radar.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of a 200-hour EMA level of 74.25 needs validation from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 75.37 to target 76.00 and early-month high close to 76.40.

AUD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Sideways