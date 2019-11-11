AUD/JPY Technical Analysis: Choppy between 21/200-day SMA

- AUD/JPY keeps it below 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day SMA.
- Sellers look for entry below 21-day SMA to justify bearing signal from MACD.
Following its failure to stay strong beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement of April-August downside, AUD/JPY drops towards 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as it takes rounds to 74.70 during early Asian morning on Tuesday.
The quote needs to close below a 21-day SMA level of 74.54 to test 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 74.10. Though, October 24 low near 73.92 could restrict pair’s further declines.
If 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) keep flashing bearish signals past-73.92, an ascending trend line since August 24, at 73.18 now, will gain seller’s attention.
On the upside, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 75.37 and 200-day SMA mark around 75.72 restrict pair’s near-term advances.
In a case where prices rally beyond 75.72, July month high near 76.30 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 76.65 will be on the buyers’ radar.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.69
|Today Daily Change
|-20 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27%
|Today daily open
|74.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.47
|Daily SMA50
|73.56
|Daily SMA100
|73.73
|Daily SMA200
|75.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.56
|Previous Daily Low
|74.74
|Previous Weekly High
|75.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.56
|Previous Monthly High
|75.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
