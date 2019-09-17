AUD/JPY technical analysis: Buyers lurk around 1-week-old support-line despite bearish MACD

- AUD/JPY takes the bids to recent range resistance following another bounce from immediate support-line.
- A rising trend-line from August 25 will gain sellers’ attention on the downside break of nearby support.
- 74.29/30 continues to restrict the pair’s upside since the week’s start.
AUD/JPY registers another bounce off one-week-old rising trend-line but still fails to overcome the weekly range while trading near 74.27 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
The quote needs to overcome 74.29/30 area in order to challenge the monthly top surrounding 74.50, a break of which holds the gate for additional upside towards 75.13/20 region comprising multiple highs and lows marked during July.
It should, however, be noted that 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicates bearish signal and hence a downside break of immediate support-line, at 73.95 now, could trigger fresh declines.
In doing so, an upward sloping trend-line since August 25, at 73.08, becomes the key as a break of which can fetch the quote towards late-August highs surrounding 72.40.
AUD/JPY 4-hour chart
Trend: sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.25
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|74.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.55
|Daily SMA50
|73.41
|Daily SMA100
|74.61
|Daily SMA200
|76.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.29
|Previous Daily Low
|73.77
|Previous Weekly High
|74.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.03
|Previous Monthly High
|74.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.96
