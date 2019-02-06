AUD/JPY technical analysis: Break of 75.30/40 can avoid visiting 74.55/50, RSI oversold

- Failure to cross nearby resistance zone portrays pair’s weakness.
- Oversold RSI conditions question bears.
Although AUD/JPY clings to 75.00 amid oversold levels of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) on early Monday, sustained trading beneath immediate important resistances indicates the quote’s weakness.
Among the resistances, 75.30/40 region comprising lows marked during the current month before Friday seems of higher importance as a break of which can trigger the pair’s recovery towards 21-day simple moving average (SMA) near 76.00.
Should there be additional upside past 76.00, 76.40 and 77.00 might flash on buyers’ radar to target.
In a case where the sellers refrain from respecting oversold RSI conditions, 74.55/50 area seems crucial to watch as it encompasses lows marked during July 2016 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of January to April 2019 upside.
If at all bears keep dominating past-74.50, the year 2016 bottom around 72.40 can offer an intermediate halt to likely price plunge towards January month low near 70.70.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75
|Today Daily Change
|-16 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|75.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.11
|Daily SMA50
|77.92
|Daily SMA100
|78.32
|Daily SMA200
|79.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.8
|Previous Daily Low
|75.08
|Previous Weekly High
|76.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.08
|Previous Monthly High
|78.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.33
