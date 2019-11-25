AUD/JPY Technical Analysis: Back-to-back Doji on D1 portray traders’ indecision

- AUD/JPY trades mostly unchanged below key resistance confluence.
- Back to back trend reversal candlestick formations show the complexity of traders.
- Bearish MACD, strong resistance on the upside favor the pair’s declines.
While showing traders’ indecision on the daily (D1) chart, AUD/JPY clings to 73.83 by the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. The quote recently registered consecutive trend reversal signaling candlestick formations.
In addition to the Doji candles of Friday and Monday, 74.10/15 resistance confluence including 21 and 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October-November upside also becomes the key to watch.
Though, bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) signal pair’s further declines.
In doing so, a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 73.70 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 73.23 could become initial rests before dragging the quote to 72.55 and the previous month bottom near 71.75.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 74.15 could trigger fresh run-up towards November 07 low near 74.55 ahead of challenging 75.30 and the monthly top close to 75.70.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.82
|Today Daily Change
|10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|73.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.48
|Daily SMA50
|73.75
|Daily SMA100
|73.6
|Daily SMA200
|75.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.93
|Previous Daily Low
|73.58
|Previous Weekly High
|74.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.49
|Previous Monthly High
|75.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fiber rolls into the Asian session below the 1.1020 level
On the daily chart, the fiber is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). On the first day of the week, the market has been under mild bearish pressure. The level to beat for sellers is 1.0996.
GBP/USD remains unable to advance beyond 1.2900
The Sterling edged higher against the greenback after polls indicate that Conservatives retain the lead ahead of the December election. The latest survey, however, showed that Conservatives’ advantage has narrowed to just 7.0%.
USD/JPY consolidates gains to 109.00, trade sentiment stays positive
USD/JPY witnesses a mild pullback from the one week top while flashing 108.90 as a quote on early Tuesday morning in Asia. The safe-haven current pair surged to the highest in a week on Monday.
Gold prices continue to bleed-out on trade-deal optimism
Spot gold has been sinking on the day, currently down -0.32% at the time of writing having fallen from a high of $1,462.19 to a low of $1,454.12 in light of trade deal optimism and a robust greenback, (euro weakness), challenging cloud tops on the DXY.
China puts IP and Forced Transfer on the table
Closed Thursday all day and close early on Friday — so if anything is going to happen in the markets, expect it to happen today, tomorrow, or Wednesday...