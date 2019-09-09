AUD/JPY technical analysis: All eyes on multi-month-old falling resistance-line

- AUD/JPY takes the bids around August-start top.
- Buyers await a break of descending trend-line stretched since mid-April to aim for 100-day EMA.
- A pullback can have 50-day EMA as immediate support.
Despite successfully clearing 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) for the first time since late-April, AUD/JPY stays below key resistance-line as it trades near 73.60 during early Tuesday morning in Asia.
The pair needs to clear a downward-sloping trend-line since April 17, at 73.85 in order to aim for 100-day EMA level of 74.60. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of April-August downpour, at 74.08, could act as an intermediate resistance.
In a case prices witness pullback from current levels, 73.26 comprising 50-day EMA becomes adjacent support to watch ahead of observing 74.60/62 support-confluence including 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and 21-day EMA.
During the pair’s downside under 74.60, August-end tops surrounding 71.80 and 71.00 could lure sellers.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.6
|Today Daily Change
|43 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59%
|Today daily open
|73.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.9
|Daily SMA50
|73.61
|Daily SMA100
|74.9
|Daily SMA200
|76.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.29
|Previous Daily Low
|72.83
|Previous Weekly High
|73.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.1
|Previous Monthly High
|74.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.82
