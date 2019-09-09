AUD/JPY technical analysis: All eyes on multi-month-old falling resistance-line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY takes the bids around August-start top.
  • Buyers await a break of descending trend-line stretched since mid-April to aim for 100-day EMA.
  • A pullback can have 50-day EMA as immediate support.

Despite successfully clearing 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) for the first time since late-April, AUD/JPY stays below key resistance-line as it trades near 73.60 during early Tuesday morning in Asia.

The pair needs to clear a downward-sloping trend-line since April 17, at 73.85 in order to aim for 100-day EMA level of 74.60. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of April-August downpour, at 74.08, could act as an intermediate resistance.

In a case prices witness pullback from current levels, 73.26 comprising 50-day EMA becomes adjacent support to watch ahead of observing 74.60/62 support-confluence including 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and 21-day EMA.

During the pair’s downside under 74.60, August-end tops surrounding 71.80 and 71.00 could lure sellers.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.6
Today Daily Change 43 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.59%
Today daily open 73.17
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.9
Daily SMA50 73.61
Daily SMA100 74.9
Daily SMA200 76.97
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.29
Previous Daily Low 72.83
Previous Weekly High 73.29
Previous Weekly Low 71.1
Previous Monthly High 74.87
Previous Monthly Low 69.97
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.01
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.56
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.82

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

