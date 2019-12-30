AUD/JPY Technical Analysis: 61.8% Fibonacci questions the bulls

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY trades between the key technical indicators after Monday’s negative closing.
  • The three-week-old rising trend line, 200-day EMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement can challenge sellers.
  • Buyers will look for the clear upside break ahead of targeting March month lows.

AUD/JPY seesaws near 76.20 during the early Tuesday morning in Asia. The pair awaits confirmation of the previous day’s losses that were the first in three days.

Overbought conditions of RSI and a failure to break 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April-August declines seem to pave the way for the pair’s fresh downside. However, an upward sloping trend line since December 10, at 75.65 now, could challenge the bears.

Should there be a clear downside past-75.65, a confluence of 200-day EMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement around 75.30/35 will be the key level to watch as a break of which can drag AUD/JPY to December 18 low of 74.84.

Meanwhile, buyers will look for entry beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 76.63.

In doing so, March month low of 77.54 will be on their radars. Though, 77.00 and May 10 top of 77.25 might offer intermediate halts during the run-up.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 76.16
Today Daily Change -0.23
Today Daily Change % -0.30%
Today daily open 76.39
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.08
Daily SMA50 74.66
Daily SMA100 73.67
Daily SMA200 75.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.58
Previous Daily Low 76.02
Previous Weekly High 77.45
Previous Weekly Low 75.2
Previous Monthly High 75.68
Previous Monthly Low 73.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.23
Daily Pivot Point S1 76.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.76
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.21

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

