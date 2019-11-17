AUD/JPY Technical Analysis: 50-day EMA, multi-month-old rising trendline in focus

- AUD/JPY pulls back from 100-ay EMA.
- Bearish MACD shifts market attention to near-term key supports.
Despite marking the best day in a month on Friday, AUD/JPY sellers sneak in around 100-day EMA as the pair declines to 74.07 amid initial Asian trading on Monday.
In addition to the pair’s failure to cross key Exponential Moving Average (EMA), the bearish signal from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) also favors the pair’s extended pullback towards 50-day EMA level around 73.95.
Though, an upward sloping trend line since August 26, at 73.44 now, could restrict the quote’s further downside, if not then 73.00 and early-October top near 72.55 could flash on bear’s radar.
Alternatively, pair’s sustained daily closing beyond 100-day EMA level of 74.18 can trigger fresh run-up to November 07 low surrounding 74.60 whereas 200-day EMA, close to 75.45 will be in the spotlight afterward.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.08
|Today Daily Change
|-9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|74.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.6
|Daily SMA50
|73.77
|Daily SMA100
|73.69
|Daily SMA200
|75.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.19
|Previous Daily Low
|73.5
|Previous Weekly High
|74.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.35
|Previous Monthly High
|75.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
