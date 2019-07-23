AUD/JPY technical analysis: 200-HMA limits bounce from 9-day old support-line

AUD/JPY lingers between short-term support-line and key HMA.

2-day old descending trend-line adds to the resistance.

Despite bouncing off 9-day old ascending trend-line, AUD/JPY still remains below the 200-hour moving average (HMA) as it trades near 75.80 during early Wednesday.

Adding to the upside barriers are 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 75.93 and the downward sloping trend-line stretched since Monday, at 76.03.

In a case prices manage to rise past-76.03, the 76.30/35 area comprising current month high and May 09 low become key for buyers to watch.

On the contrary, a downside break of 75.65 might take a rest on 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 75.55 ahead of aiming July 18 low of 75.44 and July 11 bottom close to 75.17.

AUD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected