AUD/JPY Technical Analysis: 100-day EMA caps the bounce from monthly support trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY struggles to extend the latest pullback from the monthly support line.
  • 100-day EMA holds the key to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and month’s high.
  • November low can please sellers after the support line breaks.

AUD/JPY trades near 74.10 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair recently bounced off a monthly support trend line but falls short of clearing 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

That said, sellers look for entry below the immediate support line, around 73.80 now, while targeting the return of November month low, the 73.35 level.

However, pair’s further declines can be confined by 50% Fibonacci retracement of August-November upside, at 72.83.

On the contrary, pair’s daily closing beyond 100-day EMA level of 74.16 becomes necessary to challenge 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, at 74.34, followed by the monthly top of 74.85.

It should also be noted that pair’s run-up beyond 74.85 enables the Bulls to aim for the previous month high close to 75.70.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.07
Today Daily Change -11 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.15%
Today daily open 74.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.12
Daily SMA50 73.96
Daily SMA100 73.43
Daily SMA200 75.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.29
Previous Daily Low 73.97
Previous Weekly High 74.85
Previous Weekly Low 73.89
Previous Monthly High 75.68
Previous Monthly Low 73.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 74
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD extends declines on phase-one doubts, eyes on Australia Consumer Sentiment

AUD/USD extends declines on phase-one doubts, eyes on Australia Consumer Sentiment

AUD/USD trades near 0.6805 amid initial hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair remains on the back foot as uncertainty surrounding the trade deal between the US and China joins the market’s cautious mood during the key week.

AUD/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates recent losses to 1.3120 amid doubts over Conservatives’ majority

GBP/USD consolidates recent losses to 1.3120 amid doubts over Conservatives’ majority

GBP/USD pulls back from the recently flashed 3 dy low to 1.3122 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair plummeted after YouGov’s latest poll suggested that the ruling Conservatives will struggle for the majority after Dec 12 elections.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY spikes to 108.75 on hopes of US delaying tariff hike

USD/JPY spikes to 108.75 on hopes of US delaying tariff hike

US and China are reportedly planning to delay the tariff hike. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases daily losses on upbeat mood. S&P 500 futures turn positive on the day ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.

USD/JPY News

XAU/USD rolling into Asia below $1465/oz

XAU/USD rolling into Asia below $1465/oz

Gold is hovering near four-month lows while trading below the 1465 resistance and its 50/100 SMAs. However, traders should be aware that the FOMC on Wednesday could lead to high volatility. 

Gold News

YouGov Final Projection: Conservative Majority by 28

YouGov Final Projection: Conservative Majority by 28

YouGov's much awaited final prediction is out: A conservative majority of 28. 9 Tory losses are also easily within the margin of error. In all 23 seats are in the 0-4 point range. Tories are involved in 21 of them.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures