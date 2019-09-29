AUD/JPY technical analysis: 10-day SMA directs sellers to monthly support-line

- AUD/JPY remains on the back foot between 10-day SMA, short-term rising trend-line.
- Bearish MACD, failure to cross immediate SMA favor sellers.
The AUD/JPY pair’s another failure to cross 10-day simple moving average (SMA) pleases sellers as the quote declines to 72.94 during early Monday morning in Asia.
Not only repeated pullbacks from short-term SMA but the bearish signal from 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator also increases the importance of an upward sloping trend-line since September 03 at 72.80 now.
In a case prices decline below 72.80, last week’s low near 72.48 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of July-August downpour, at 72.38, could entertain bears ahead of pushing them to aim for 72.00 support.
On the upside clearance of 10-day SMA, at 73.02 now, 73.40 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 73.87 should gain buyers’ attention.
Though, pair’s successful run-up beyond key Fibonacci retracement might not refrain from questioning monthly top surrounding 74.50.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
-
- R3 74.05
- R2 73.69
- R1 73.34
- PP 72.98
-
- S1 72.63
- S2 72.27
- S3 71.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
China’s factory sector is showing the dangerous effects of its trade war with the United States as its manufacturing activity is forecast to contract for the fifth straight month. The official PMI is projected to be flat at 49.5 in September.