AUD/JPY surges +20 pips as Aussie CPI beats expectations

- AUD/JPY rises as Australia’s headline inflation data crosses market anticipation.
- Political/trade tension still looms over the pair’s upside momentum.
AUD/JPY rises to 74.73 after Australia's headline inflation data beats market expectations on early Wednesday.
Australia’s second quarter (Q2) Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in 0.6% versus 0.5% expectations whereas the Australian central bank’s preferred version of inflation, i.e. Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Trimmed Mean CPI, matched 0.4% consensus on QoQ basis.
Even if the Aussie monetary policy authorities have recently been giving higher importance to the employment statistics, early indicators of which remain sluggish off-late, upbeat inflation prints reduces the odds of another rate cut from the RBA at least for near-term.
Likely increase in political tension between the US and North Korea joined doubts surrounding any breakthrough from the US-China trade talks portray recent downpour of the quote.
Previously adding to the sentiment could be sluggish Chinese activity numbers for July. China’s official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) couldn’t impress the Aussie players as the Manufacturing PMI couldn’t cross the 50.00 level, which separates contraction from the rise, even after crossing the market expectations of 49.6 with a 49.7 outcome. On the other hand, Non-Manufacturing PMI lagged well behind 54.5 forecast to 53.7.
Also, North Korea undertook another missile test program, second in a week, during early-day that in turn inflates the tension among global political fraternity despite the US denying this fact.
Markets also remain under pressure ahead of the key events like final announcements from the Shanghai talks and the key monetary policy meeting at the US Federal Reserve that is widely anticipated to announce a 0.25% Fed rate cut, the first in more than a decade.
Technical Analysis
Pair’s extended south-run past-China data indicate brighter chances of its gradual declines to 73.92/84 crucial support area that encompasses June month trough and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level od December 2018 to January 2019 drop. However, June 20 low near 74.13 can offer an intermediate halt. Alternatively, July 03 bottom, around 75.13, followed by the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) level of 75.38, can keep the price pullback in check.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as trade tensions mount
The latest announcement from US President Trump about a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports triggered risk aversion, playing against the greenback. US ISM Manufacturing PMI at near a decade low.
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.