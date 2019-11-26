AUD/JPY: Struggling to post gains after a speech by RBA's Debelle and Fed's Powell

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/JPY is struggling to bounce from key ascending trendline support. 
  • RBA's Debelle said on Tuesday that low wage growth is a new norm in Australia. 
  • Fed's Powell said the central bank will respond if economic conditions deteriorate. 

AUD/JPY is struggling to pick up a strong bid after Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Deputy Governor Guy Debelle's familiar rhetoric on wage growth.

Debelle, while speaking at the Australian Council of Social Service national conference, said that wage rises of 2-3% are a new norm in Australia, rather than 3–4% and further tightening of the labor market is needed to push up wage-price inflation.

Deputy Governor's comments offered little hawkish or dovish surprise. So far, the AUD/JPY pair has added just 10 pips - the pair is currently trading near 73.90, having hit a low of 73.80 a few minutes before press time.

Looking forward, big gains may remain elusive as the futures on the S&P 500 are showing little signs of life despite the comments by Federal Reserve's President Powell that the central bank would respond if developments cause a material reassessment of the economic outlook.

Note that the US yield curve, as represented by the spread between the 10 and the two-year yield, has flattened for nine straight days, the longest stretch since Nov. 25, 2015. The flattening of the yield curve is considered a negative sign for the economy and could weigh over the US equity index futures, pushing the anti-risk Japanese Yen higher.

Technically speaking, the pair has been struggling to gather upside traction since Nov. 16 despite the bullish crossover of the 50 and 100-day moving averages. At the same time, the downside has been restricted by the support of the trendline rising from the Aug. 26 and Oct. 10 lows. At press time, the support is located at 73.77. A violation there will likely yield q quick drop to the psychological support of 73.00.

Technical levels

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 73.90
Today Daily Change 0.07
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 73.84
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.45
Daily SMA50 73.74
Daily SMA100 73.58
Daily SMA200 75.52
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74
Previous Daily Low 73.7
Previous Weekly High 74.32
Previous Weekly Low 73.49
Previous Monthly High 75.3
Previous Monthly Low 71.73
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.55
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.39
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.29

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD: Fiber rolls into the Asian session below the 1.1020 level

On the daily chart, the fiber is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). On the first day of the week, the market has been under mild bearish pressure. The level to beat for sellers is 1.0996.

GBP/USD remains unable to advance beyond 1.2900

The Sterling edged higher against the greenback after polls indicate that Conservatives retain the lead ahead of the December election. The latest survey, however, showed that Conservatives’ advantage has narrowed to just 7.0%.

USD/JPY consolidates gains to 109.00, trade sentiment stays positive

USD/JPY witnesses a mild pullback from the one week top while flashing 108.90 as a quote on early Tuesday morning in Asia. The safe-haven current pair surged to the highest in a week on Monday.

Gold steady in Tokyo, licking wounds at key technical support on trade-deal sentiment

Spot gold is steady in Tokyo, unchanged on the day within a $1 range around 1453 at the time of writing. Markets are quiet and soaking up the record closing highs on Wall Street, as well as yesterday regional equity sentiment that was quite positive.

China puts IP and Forced Transfer on the table

Closed Thursday all day and close early on Friday — so if anything is going to happen in the markets, expect it to happen today, tomorrow, or Wednesday...

