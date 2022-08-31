- AUD/JPY remains sidelined after the previous day’s lackluster move.
- Yields remain firmer around the highest levels since late June.
- Downbeat Aussie PMI contrast further Japan data, chatters over policy change at BOJ to exert downside pressure.
- China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI, risk catalysts are crucial for fresh impulse.
AUD/JPY stays defensive around 95.15 as the 10-DMA challenges the latest downside momentum amid Thursday’s sluggish Asian session. Even so, softer Aussie data and risk-aversion keep the pair sellers hopeful.
Recently, the final readings of Australia’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for August dropped below 54.5 initial estimates to 53.8. Before that, the nation’s AiG Performance of Manufacturing Index marked the first activity contraction in seven months with 49.3 numbers, versus 52.5 prior, for the said month.
On the other hand, Japan’s Industrial Production for July improved to -1.8% YoY versus -2.6% expected and -2.8% prior. Further, Retail Trade numbers for the said period also grew 2.4% YoY compared to 1.9% market forecasts and 1.5% prior.
It’s worth noting that Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy board member Junko Nakagawa recently mentioned on Wednesday that he hopes to discuss policy change in September based on data available.
Elsewhere, the chatters surrounding another ship blocking the moves in Suez Canal joined pessimism over China’s covid conditions, downbeat statistics and tussles with the US over Taiwan appear to weigh on the market sentiment of late, which in turn favor AUD/JPY sellers.
On the same line are the concerns about a global recession and the central bankers’ aggression that weigh on the pair prices.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed with losses while the US 10-year Treasury yields rose the most in two weeks while rising to the highest level since late June. That said, the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.36% intraday by the press time.
Moving on, China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI for August may entertain AUD/JPY traders ahead of the next week’s monetary policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The event becomes more important this time considering the latest weakness in the data.
Technical analysis
The 10-DMA level near 94.95 probes the AUD/JPY pair’s downside break of a two-week-old ascending trend line, around 95.70 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.16
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|95.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.29
|Daily SMA50
|93.92
|Daily SMA100
|93.2
|Daily SMA200
|88.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.2
|Previous Daily Low
|94.98
|Previous Weekly High
|95.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|94
|Previous Monthly High
|95.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|94.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.12
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays pressured towards 0.6800 ahead of China/US PMI, NFP
AUD/USD begins September month’s trading while keeping the two-day downtrend at the 1.5-month low. The Aussie pair justifies the market’s risk-off mood, as well as concerns surrounding Australia’s biggest customer China.
EUR/USD begins September on softer foot above 1.0000, US PMI, NFP eyed
EUR/USD seesaws around 1.0050, probing a three-day rebound from the yearly low, after declining for three consecutive months. The pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the anxiety ahead of the key data/events while the daily gains could be attributed to the hawkish EU data versus softer US numbers.
Gold declines towards $1,700 on hawkish Fed bets, US NFP eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has displayed a less-confident pullback after hitting a fresh monthly low of $1,709.67 in the late New York session. The precious metal is expected to decline further to near the psychological support of $1,700.00.
Bitcoin flaunts possible falling bullish wedge revival amid fears of decoupling from traditional markets
Bitcoin is up by 1.6% over the last 24 hours against a backdrop of 7.0% in cumulative losses across seven days. BTC is trying to arrest last week's downtrend, which saw its leg tag $19,543 on the downside.
Market selloff continues as ECB inflation hits new high
Declining oil prices have hurt the FTSE today, while record eurozone inflation comes in the face of a potential 75bp rate hike from the ECB.