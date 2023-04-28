AUD/JPY soars above 89.20 as BoJ keeps policy expansionary and YCC band stable

- AUD/JPY has galloped sharply above 89.20 as BoJ continues its ultra-loose monetary policy as expected.
- The BoJ is ready to take additional easing steps without hesitation as needed while striving for market stability.
- A neutral interest rate stance is expected from the RBA amid declining Australian inflation.
The AUD/JPY pair has run swiftly above 89.20 in the Asian session after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) decided to continue its ultra-loose monetary policy. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda in his first monetary policy meeting has announced the maintenance of expansionary monetary policy and has kept the band of Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) band unchanged.
The decision of keeping rates in negative territory was highly expected as the central bank is struggling to keep inflation steadily above 2%. As the impact of higher import prices has concluded, inflationary pressures in Japan are failing to firm their feet.
Earlier, Nikkei reported that in the review, the BOJ will seek to clarify the effectiveness and side effects of its monetary easing steps and make use of the findings in future policy conduct. Therefore, more action is still expected from the BoJ ahead. It seems that the odds of an exit from the ultra-loose monetary policy have receded as BoJ Ueda has stated “Will take additional easing steps without hesitation as needed while striving for market stability.”
On the Australian Dollar front, investors are shifting their focus toward the interest rate policy from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Consistently declining Australian inflation is expected to provide room for RBA Governor Philip Lowe for keeping interest rates steady consecutively.
Economists at UOB cited, “Following inflation figures, the RBA is likely to remain on the sidelines at the upcoming monetary policy meeting on 2 May. As such, we continue to see the current 3.60% cash rate as the likely peak. Focus will nonetheless continue to be on incoming economic data, including 1Q23 wage price index (17 May), followed by Apr employment (18 May).”
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|89.16
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|88.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|89.24
|Daily SMA50
|89.68
|Daily SMA100
|90.28
|Daily SMA200
|92.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|88.86
|Previous Daily Low
|88.14
|Previous Weekly High
|90.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.4
|Previous Monthly High
|92.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|86.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|88.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|88.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|88.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|87.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|87.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|89.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|89.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|89.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD prints pre-data anxiety near 1.1030 as Eurozone GDP, US inflation clues loom
EUR/USD clings to mild losses near 1.1020 during early Friday in Europe as it tries to keep bears on the table after welcoming them the previous day. With this, the Euro pair aptly portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the top-tier growth numbers from the bloc.
GBP/USD gathers strength for a sustainable move above 1.2500
The GBP/USD pair is consolidating near the psychological resistance of 1.2500 in the Asian session. The Cable is gathering strength for a sustained breakout above 1.2500 after a few failed attempts.
Gold extends recovery above $1,990 as Fed to sound neutral on interest rate guidance
Gold price has climbed above $1,990.00 after rebounding from $1,976.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal witnessed a steep fall on Thursday after House Speaker McCarthy said the debt limit can't pass without dealing with the budget, as reported by Bloomberg.
CFTC’s largest Bitcoin fraud case requires CEO to pay $1.73 billion penalty
CFTC ordered South Africa-based bitcoin pool operator Mirror Trading International to pay $1.73 billion in restitution for defrauding investors. In June 2022, CFTC described this as the “largest ever fraud scheme case involving bitcoin.” MTI’s key figure Cornelius Johannes Steynberg is at the center of this lawsuit.
US Core PCE Preview: Why this is a lose-lose situation for the US Dollar Premium
A final scramble to the top, and it is all downhill from there – that is how markets see the path of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. The upcoming May meeting will be the last in which the bank raises borrowing costs, and not even the Fed's favorite gauge of inflation could change it.