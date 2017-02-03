AUD/JPY snaps 3-day winning streak on weak Aussie data

Consumption as represented by the Aussie retail sales number dropped in December, pushing the AUD/JPY to a session low of 86.10 levels

The offered tone around AUD gathered pace as the headline retail sales for December dropped 0.1% vs. 0.3% expected. The seasonally adjusted estimate fell 0.1% in December 2016. The 10-year Australian government bond yield dropped more than two basis points following the data release.

Meanwhile, the early losses in the Dollar-Yen ensured the cross was on the back foot before the Aussie data hit the wires.

AUD/JPY Technical Levels

The cross hit a high of 86.49 earlier today before deflating to 86.10 levels. Friday’s high was 86.73. A breakdown of support at 86.08 (5-DMA) would expose 50-DMA at 85.40, under which losses could be extended to 85.00 (zero figure). On the higher side, violation at 86.52 (Feb 2 high) could yield a re-test of 86.73 (Fri’s high). The next major hurdle is seen at 87.09 (Jan 27 high).