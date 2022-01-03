AUD/JPY slumps under 83.00 level, heading for worst one-day performance in a month

- AUD/JPY dropped 1.0% to back under the 83.00 level on Monday despite as safe-haven currencies like the yen outperformed.
- The more defensive FX market bias contradicted the risk-on mood in global equity and bond markets.
- Support at key moving averages around 82.70 and in the 82.50 zone may be seen as a near-term buy opportunity.
Despite gains in strongly risk-on market conditions in global equity, bond and commodity markets, risk-sensitive currencies in the G10 suffered on the first trading day of 2022, whilst the safe-haven US dollar and yen benefitted. Given AUD’s status as one of the more risk-sensitive G10 currencies, AUD/JPY had a rough time on Monday, pulling back sharply from the six-week highs it printed during Asia Pacific trade in the 0.8380s to nearly 100 pips lower in the 82.90 area. At current levels underneath 83.00, the pair is trading lower by about 1.0% on the day, the worst one-day performance in one month.
As it gradually advanced in the 83.00s over the course of last week and early on Monday’s session, AUD/JPY had been testing an uptrend that has been capping the price action since early December. Failure to break above this uptrend ultimately seems to have been taken as a bearish signal by technicians, who have on Monday forced the pair back towards its 50 and 200-day moving averages, both of which sit around 82.70. A break below here would bring in focus a test of the key 82.50 level, which acted as strong resistance and then support in December.
The mismatch between FX (which has been more risk-off) and equities, bonds and commodities (where conditions have been more risk-on) provoked some head-scratching on Monday. Should US equities and bond markets continue to price in a more positive 2022 outlook in the coming days, it's hard to see how this could result in further AUD/JPY weakness. Bulls may well view the pair at current levels as a good short-term buy-the-dip opportunity, especially if the pair drops further to 82.50. But bulls will be wary of concerns about the Omicron outbreak in Australia, which has really been accelerating and could explain why the pair faired worse than its NZD and CAD peers on Monday.
AUD/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.73
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.87
|Today daily open
|83.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.9
|Daily SMA50
|82.73
|Daily SMA100
|81.98
|Daily SMA200
|82.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.75
|Previous Daily Low
|83.36
|Previous Weekly High
|83.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.62
|Previous Monthly High
|83.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.