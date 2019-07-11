AUD/JPY slips below key support as clouds gather over US-China trade talks

AUD/JPY dips on US-China trade tensions.

A deal on farm products looms as next contentious issue.

AUD/JPY slipped below support at 75.29 earlier today and hit a low of 75.18, as the Japanese Yen picked up a bid, possibly on reports that the US and China are yet to reach a consensus on Chinese imports of US farm goods.

A deal on agricultural products seems to have emerged as a contentious issue ahead of the new round of trade talks between the two nations.

President Trump emerged from a June meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi, saying that China would immediately increase purchases of American farm products in return for a trade truce.

China, however, did not make any explicit commitment and has called for resolution of the issue based on a foundation of equality and mutual respect. With the issue of farm products casting doubt over the upcoming face-to-face negotiations, the AUD/JPY pair, a global risk barometer, has come under pressure.

Moreover, both the AUD and JPY have picked up a bid against the US Dollar in response to a dovish testimony by the US Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell.

Trade concerns, however, are likely helping the JPY outperform the AUD. As of writing, the AUD/JPY pair is trading at 75.27,representing a 0.32% drop on the day.

Australian data released earlier today did little to strengthen the bid tone around the AUD. Australia's Consumer Inflation Expectations (Jul) came in at 3.2% vs 3.3% in June.

Home Loans (May) growth stalled, missing the expected print of -0.6%, having dropped 0.9% in the preceding month.

