AUD/JPY sliding in risk-off markets, risk-off flowing to JPY

- AUD/JPY suffering as markets fixate on COVID-19 uncertainties.
- Japan's bloated public debt could be a spanner in the works for the bulls.
- Its a toss-up between the USD and yen at this juncture.
AUD/JPY is trading at 65.06 and is down 1.36% on the day having travelled from a high of 66.35 to a low of 64.86. Thre are questions being asked over both the USD's and yen's safe-haven qualities which could have a major implications for AUD/JPY, depending on the conclusion of the market over coming weeks.
AUD/JPY is deemed as the markets go-to reference for the market's risk profile in the FX space – bullish when risk-on, bearish when risk-off. There has been a surge in the price of the cross since the end of last month, rallying from a low of 59.80 to a high of 67.70 before the pair flopped back to current levels in the 65 handle. The initial panic has calmed a little, so we have moved into an 'anxiety' zone, rather than 'panic' which is the likely catalyst for the risk in the cross as its settles around a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level having fallen just shy of a full 50% mean reversion of the panic sell-off.
The US dollar has been a two-sided coin, with a dash for cash and a liquidity squeeze sending it to monthly highs while at the same time, picking up a safe haven bid. Then came along the Federal Reserve;' bazookas and a collaboration of central banks working together to ensure USD liquidity in the swap lines. This sent the dollar off its perch and helped the yen to reemerge as the FX spaces preferred go-to place for safety, along with the CHF.
Now, it is a question of whether the yen can continue with its advance considering the fact that Japan carries a huge, bloated public debt. "Now that the coronavirus crisis is leading to an unravelling of fiscal discipline, questions are being asked in Japan as to whether this could finally be the trigger that undermines the value of the JPY," analysts at Rabobank argued.
Bullish scenario fo JPY
Its a toss-up between the dollar and the commodity complex at this stage with regards to the amount of stimulus the Federal Reserve is likely to do. If the Fed is poised to add trillions to its balance sheet, his completely undermines the carry status of the USD. Should there be, for instance, a doubling of the Fed's balance sheet, then the yen could be seen as a more favourable place of FX-sanctuary and adding additional downside pressures for the cross.
AU/JPY levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|65.12
|Today Daily Change
|-0.85
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.29
|Today daily open
|65.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|66.5
|Daily SMA50
|70.6
|Daily SMA100
|72.78
|Daily SMA200
|73.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|67.27
|Previous Daily Low
|65.58
|Previous Weekly High
|67.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|62.93
|Previous Monthly High
|71.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|59.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|66.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|66.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|65.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|64.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|63.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|66.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|67.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.0950 after ADP, ISM beat
EUR/USD has is trading below 1.0950, under pressure. ADP's private-sector jobs report has shown a loss of only 27,000 jobs, far better than expected. The ISM Manufacturing PMI also beat with 49.1 points.
GBP/USD battles 1.24 as UK coronavirus death toll jumps by 31%
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 The market mood is gloomy as coronavirus continues spreading. The UK's death toll jumped by 31% to 2,352. Markets are digesting US data.
Oil prices are poor predictors of recession
Crude price movement before last five recessions are ambivalent. WTI has fallen 66% since January 7 to its lowest price in 18 years. Previous sharp drops in oil did not anticipate downturns.
Gold: USD 1600 is the major pivot level but is the retracement over?
Gold has been pulling back up since the recent low on March 16th. It's amazing to think that in these uncertain times the price fell to hit a low to USD 1451.32.
WTI drops to $20 area after EIA reports huge increase in US crude oil stocks
Crude oil prices came under renewed selling pressure in the last hour after the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a huge build-up in crude oil stockpiles.