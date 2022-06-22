- AUD/JPY refreshes intraday low after Australia’s S&P Global PMIs for June.
- Manufacturing, Services PMIs came in firmer, Composite PMI eased during the stated month.
- Sluggish markets add strength to the pair’s inaction ahead of Japan PMIs, inflation data.
AUD/JPY takes offers to refresh daily lows on mixed Aussie PMI data for June. That said, the cross-currency pair retreats to 94.15 by the press time of early Thursday morning in Asia, extending the previous day's pullback from a two-week high.
Preliminary readings of Australia’s S&P Global PMIs for June came in mixed as the Manufacturing and Services PMIs rose past market forecasts and priors but the Composite PMI eased below the previous readouts. The Manufacturing PMI rose to 55.8 versus 54.7 expected and 55.7 prior whereas the S&P Global Services PMI rose past 49.1 market consensus to 52.6, versus 53.2 previous readings. It should be noted that the Composite PMI eased below 52.9 to 52.6 in June.
It’s worth noting that the market’s inaction also appears to weigh on the risk barometer cross-currency pair. Given the latest indecision following the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Testimony and the fears of recession, as well as aggressive monetary policy actions, traders await clear directions.
Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s justification for the recent rate hike, the biggest since 1994, managed to gain acceptance, at least during the first round of the Testimony on the bi-annual Monetary Policy Report. However, Powell’s rejection of the need for a heavy rate increase seemed to exert downside pressure on the greenback afterward.
Amid these plays, Wall Street managed to pare the day-start losses but ended Wednesday with mild losses whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields marked the biggest daily fall in a week by ending the day at around 3.16%. That said, the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses by the press time.
Looking forward, Japan’s first readings of Jibun Bank PMIs for June and Friday’s inflation data will be crucial as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) keeps resisting higher rates despite the weaker yen.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking the 93.80 support confluence including the 21-DMA and a six-week-old support line, AUD/JPY bears remain off the table.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.31
|Today Daily Change
|-0.84
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.88%
|Today daily open
|95.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.55
|Daily SMA50
|92.49
|Daily SMA100
|89.52
|Daily SMA200
|85.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|95.32
|Previous Daily Low
|93.79
|Previous Weekly High
|94.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.97
|Previous Monthly High
|94.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
