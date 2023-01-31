- AUD/JPY remains pressured, renews intraday low after downbeat Aussie data, firmer Japan statistics.
- Australia Retail Sales came in -3.9% MoM in December versus 1.4% previous growth.
- Shift in sentiment, sluggish yields and firmer Japan data also weigh on AUD/JPY.
- Hawkish concerns over BoJ keep bears hopeful, risk catalysts eyed.
AUD/JPY remains pressured as Australia’s downbeat Retail Sales join mostly firmer Japan data and comparatively more hawkish concerns surrounding the Bank of Japan (BoJ) than the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Following the data, the cross-currently pair refreshed intraday low to 91.74 while printing a three-day downtrend during early Tuesday, near 91.85 by the press time.
That said, Australia’s seasonally adjusted Retail Sales for December slumped with a contraction figure of 3.9% versus -0.3% number expected and 1.4% prior.
Earlier in the day, Japan’s Unemployment Rate remains unchanged near 2.5% in December but the Retail Trade rose past 0.5% in market forecasts to 1.1% during the stated month. On the same line, the Industrial Production also crossed -1.2% consensus with -0.1% figure for December.
It should be noted that the Covid-linked news from the US and China joins the market’s reassessment of the pre-data action to underpin the latest cautious optimism. Before a few hours, the news suggesting US President Joe Biden’s administration’s readiness to revoke the Covid-led emergencies from May 11 appeared to have favored the risk profile of late. On Monday, China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, reported by Reuters, “China's current wave of COVID-19 infections is nearing an end, and there was no significant rebound in cases during the Lunar New Year holiday.”
Elsewhere, the Japanese government panel’s suggestion to push the 2.0% inflation target to a broader timeframe triggered hopes of the BoJ’s hawkish move and probed AUD/JPY buyers the previous day. On the same line could be the comments from BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda who signaled that the inflation target is achievable.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains despite downbeat Wall Street performance whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields remain unchanged at around 3.55% after posting a three-day winning streak in the last.
Moving on, China’s official NBS Manufacturing PMI and Non-Manufacturing PMI for January could offer immediate directions to the AUD/JPY pair but concerns surrounding BoJ
Technical analysis
The AUD/JPY pair’s bounce off the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 91.60 by the press time, hints at the cross-currency pair’s rebound.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|92.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.65
|Daily SMA50
|91.15
|Daily SMA100
|92.63
|Daily SMA200
|93.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.66
|Previous Daily Low
|91.61
|Previous Weekly High
|92.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.17
|Previous Monthly High
|93.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.67
Recommended content
Editors' Picks
AUD/USD tumbles to near 0.7030 on downbeat Australian Retail Sales
The AUD/USD pair has sensed immense selling pressure and has dropped to near 0.7030 as the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported downbeat monthly Retail Sales data (Dec). The economic data has shown a de-growth of 3.9% vs. the expectations of -0.3% and the prior release of 1.4%.
EUR/USD probes three-day downtrend near mid-1.0800s, Eurozone GDP, US Consumer Confidence eyed
EUR/USD licks its wounds near 1.0850 as traders reassess the previous bearish bias amid Tuesday’s sluggish mid-Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair also takes clues from the market’s sigh of relief after a downbeat start to the key week.
Gold declines toward $1,920 as Fed looks set to hike interest rates further
Gold price is scaling downside towards the immediate support of $1,920.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has been displaying a topsy-turvy move amid rising traction for the US Dollar Index (DXY) ahead of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is scheduled for Wednesday.
Grayscale sued by competitor Osprey for misleading GBTC investors
Grayscale has been in a storm of allegations and defenses for months now as the asset management company has become a part of another lawsuit. However, this time, unlike its efforts against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Grayscale is the recipient of the lawsuit.
Stocks lower ahead of week filled with massive macro risks
US stocks are selling off in what will be a massive week of corporate earnings, three major central bank rate decisions (FOMC, ECB, and BOE), and an employment report that should keep wage pressures alive.