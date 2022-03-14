AUD/JPY skids below 85.00 ahead of RBA meeting minutes

- AUD/JPY has slipped below 85.00 as investors await fresh impetus from China’s aid to Russia.
- Japan’s economy is hurting from galloping commodity prices.
- Investors will focus on BOJ’s interest rate decision later this week.
The AUD/JPY pair has slipped below the round level of 85.00 as investors are waiting for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)’s minutes from March’s meeting. The minutes from the RBA’s March meet will display the rationale behind the status quo maintained by the RBA’s Chair Philip Lowe and his colleagues. The risk barometer has performed well in the past few trading sessions on Japan’s pain due to the rising prices of commodities.
The escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war has drifted the prices of oil, metals, and grains. This has significantly hurt the Japanese yen against the aussie. The former is a major importer of all these mentioned commodities and its fiscal policy is facing the heat of rising prices. While, the antipodean is a major exporter of iron ore, coal, and other metals and expensive commodities are bringing more flows for it.
It is worth mentioning that the RBA has not followed the footprints of other central banks and is holding its cash rate at a record low of 0.1% for the 15th month in a row during its March 2022 meeting. Meanwhile, the monetary policy from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is due later this week. The BOJ is more likely to keep the interest rate unchanged at 0.1% despite the rising prices of commodities.
Apart from the events associated with BOJ and RBA, investors will focus on the story of China’s support to Russia. The US has claimed that Russia has requested China to provide military support against Ukraine. Although, China has denied any kind of intimation by Moscow regarding the military aid. Any positive development over the headlines will hurt the antipodean as Australia is a leading trading partner of China.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|85.08
|Today Daily Change
|-0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|85.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.65
|Daily SMA50
|82.87
|Daily SMA100
|82.8
|Daily SMA200
|82.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.89
|Previous Daily Low
|85.27
|Previous Weekly High
|85.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.81
|Previous Monthly High
|83.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|85.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|85.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|85.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|84.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|85.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|86.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|86.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
