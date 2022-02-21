AUD/JPY skids below 82.50 on violation of peace by the Kremlin

- AUD/JPY has slipped below 82.50 as investors prefer Japanese yen on the risk-off episode.
- The labeling of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent by Russia has escalated tensions.
- The comments from RBA’s Christopher Kent will dictate March’s interest rate policy.
The AUD/JPY pair has attracted offers around 82.64 and is likely to settle below 82.50 amid the escalation of geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Post recognizing the two regions of Ukraine: Donetsk and Lugansk as independent, Moscow has violated cooperation with NATO. Adding to that, the move by Russia has been considered as a prefix to invade Ukraine.
The move is claiming the credibility of Western warnings that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine and sanctions from Western leaders are getting much air. The escalation in the Russia-Ukraine tussle has hammered the macro/risk barometer. The Japanese yen has been underpinned against the antipodean on risk-off impulse as the rising geopolitical tensions are raising questions over the macro peace and stability.
Meanwhile, British foreign minister Liz Truss has said in a Twitter post that their administration will announce new sanctions on Moscow in response to Putin's decision. Should this occur, the risk-off episodes may stay longer on rising uncertainty and the aussie will continue to perform weaker against the Japanese yen.
Apart from that, the speech from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)’s Christopher Kent will provide some insights on March’s interest rate policy, which is due on Tuesday. While the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers from the Statistics Bureau of Japan on Friday will be under the radar.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.48
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|82.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.03
|Daily SMA50
|82.34
|Daily SMA100
|82.72
|Daily SMA200
|82.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.33
|Previous Daily Low
|82.42
|Previous Weekly High
|83.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.55
|Previous Monthly High
|84.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Hold your horses, Mr. Putin – for a few minutes, markets are set to turn away from the geopolitical drama and take a look at fresh economic data. Markit's preliminary PMI for February will provide a snapshot of the post-Omicron world.