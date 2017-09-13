AUD/JPY sits at one-month tops, around mid-88.00s

AUD/JPY sits at one-month tops, around mid-88.00sBy Haresh Menghani
The AUD/JPY cross held with some gains for the third consecutive session and is currently placed at over 1-month highs, around mid-88.00s.
The cross benefitted from today's upbeat release of Aussie Westpac consumer confidence data, coming in at 2.5% for September as compared to previous month's weaker reading of -1.2%.
This coupled with a slightly below expected Japanese PPI print for August, at 2.9% vs. 3.0% expected remained supportive for the pair's up-move to the highest level since early August.
The cross, so far, has gained around 150-pips since the beginning of this week amid fading safe-haven demand, despite N. Korea latest threat following new sanctions imposed by the UN.
• North Korea vows to accelerate nuclear push after UN sanctions - Bloomberg
Technical levels to watch
Immediate resistance is pegged near 88.70 level, above which the cross is likely to surpass the 89.00 handle and aim towards testing July swing high resistance near 89.40-45 area.
On the flip side, weakness below 88.20 level now seems to find immediate support near the 88.00 handle, which if broken could accelerate the fall back towards 87.40-35 support zone.
