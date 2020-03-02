AUD/JPY seesaws around 70.40 following downbeat China Caixin PMI

- AUD/JPY stops its early-day recovery after China data followed the official PMIs.
- Risk-tone remains under pressure as coronavirus fears keep spreading.
- RBA is mostly certain to announce a 0.25% rate cut on Wednesday.
AUD/JPY declines to 70.40 after China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI flashed disappointing figures amid the early Monday. The private activity gauge followed the footsteps of official data dropped to the record low during the weekend.
Read: Caixin China PMI Mfg (Feb): 40.3 (est 46, prev 51.1)
On the other hand, risk-tone remains under pressure as coronavirus continues to spread outside China. Despite a slight pullback in Japan’s NIKKEI and S&P 500 Futures, the market’s risk-tone remains under pressure as the US 10-year treasury yields are still taking rounds to the record low figures by the press time.
The reason for this could be traced from the BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s readiness for further stimulus.
Earlier during the day, Japan’s final reading of January month Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI rose beyond the preliminary forecast of 47.6 to 47.8. Ahead of that, Aussie activity numbers from the AiG and the Commonwealth Bank flashed mixed signals with the former declining below 45.4 prior to 44.3 whereas the later crossing 49.8 expected with 50.2.
Traders will now keep eyes on coronavirus headlines as well the comments from the global policymakers, be it central bankers or government authorities for fresh impulse. However, the broad attention will be on Wednesday’s RBA meeting wherein the Aussie central bank is widely expected to announce a 0.25% rate cut.
Technical Analysis
AUD/JPY bounces off the multi-week support line stretched from early 2019, which in turn pushes the quote towards October 2019 low near 71.7350 during further recovery. Alternatively, sellers will look for entry below the mentioned support line around 69.30. In doing so, early-January 2009 top near 68.20 can act as the follow-on rest-point.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|70.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.35
|Daily SMA50
|74.47
|Daily SMA100
|74.46
|Daily SMA200
|74.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.31
|Previous Daily Low
|69.38
|Previous Weekly High
|73.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.38
|Previous Monthly High
|74.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|67.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|66.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends bounce towards 0.6550 amid risk recovery
Having closed the bearish opening gap, AUD/USD extends its recovery mode intact above 0.6500 from a new decade low despite terrible China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI and Australian Operating Profits data. The AUD is drawing bids amid signs of risk recovery in the equity markets.
USD/JPY: Bulls regain control above 108.00 amid risk rebound
USD/JPY extends the recovery gains above 108.00 as Asian equities turn positive. BOJ's Kuroda assured ample liquidity for markets, inviting offers for the anti-risk yen. Sustained risk recovery looks likely with markets pricing Fed rate cut.
March Madness: 5 critical (mostly) coronavirus-linked events to rock markets in first week of March
How much economic damage has the coronavirus outbreak already caused? After weeks of anxiety, reports of infections, travel restrictions, factory shutdowns, and anecdotal evidence – clearer data is coming from China and the US.
Gold: Off session highs, inverted hammer on 1H
Gold has pulled back to $1,594 per Oz, having hit a session high of $1,606 at 01:25 GMT. The pullback in the safe-haven metal could be associated with the risk recovery in the equity markets and could be extended further, as bearish signs have emerged on the hourly (1H) chart.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.