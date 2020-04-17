AUD/JPY seesaws around 68.70 after China’s GDP shrinks

AUD/JPY registers mild losses following the mixed data.

China’s GDP and Retail Sales remained dismal but Industrial Production offers a positive surprise.

Updates on the cure to the pandemic, the US economic restart favor the risks.

Japan Industrial Production and the coronavirus updates will be the key to watch, for now.

AUD/JPY drops from 68.70 to 68.60, currently around 68.66, after China data flashed mixed messages during early Friday. While GDP fell below -6.5% forecast to -6.8% on QOQ, better than expected -7.3% Industrial Production figures of -1.1% seem to confuse the traders.

Read: China’s GDP contracts 6.8% YoY in Q1 vs. -6.5% expected, AUD/USD little changed

Early in Asia, news that the clinical trials on the Gilead’s Remdesivir offer promising results fuelled the risk-on. The mood got additional support from US President Donald Trump’s expectations of the receding death toll while sharing guidelines to re-open the economy in a phased manner.

As a result, the US 10-year treasury yields reverse the previous day’s downside with more than seven basis points (bps) of gains to 0.683% while Australia’s ASX 200 surge to fresh four-year high by the press time.

Following the initial reaction to China data, traders will now focus on Japan’s Industrial Production for February, expected to remain unchanged at 0.4% on MoM, for fresh impulse. Even so, virus updates will remain as the key driver.

Technical analysis

Not only 50-day SMA level around 69.00 but February 28 low close to 69.37 also questions the buyers. On the downside, 21-day SMA near 66.90 limits near-term declines.