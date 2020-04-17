AUD/JPY seesaws around 68.70 after China’s GDP shrinks

- AUD/JPY registers mild losses following the mixed data.
- China’s GDP and Retail Sales remained dismal but Industrial Production offers a positive surprise.
- Updates on the cure to the pandemic, the US economic restart favor the risks.
- Japan Industrial Production and the coronavirus updates will be the key to watch, for now.
AUD/JPY drops from 68.70 to 68.60, currently around 68.66, after China data flashed mixed messages during early Friday. While GDP fell below -6.5% forecast to -6.8% on QOQ, better than expected -7.3% Industrial Production figures of -1.1% seem to confuse the traders.
Read: China’s GDP contracts 6.8% YoY in Q1 vs. -6.5% expected, AUD/USD little changed
Early in Asia, news that the clinical trials on the Gilead’s Remdesivir offer promising results fuelled the risk-on. The mood got additional support from US President Donald Trump’s expectations of the receding death toll while sharing guidelines to re-open the economy in a phased manner.
As a result, the US 10-year treasury yields reverse the previous day’s downside with more than seven basis points (bps) of gains to 0.683% while Australia’s ASX 200 surge to fresh four-year high by the press time.
Following the initial reaction to China data, traders will now focus on Japan’s Industrial Production for February, expected to remain unchanged at 0.4% on MoM, for fresh impulse. Even so, virus updates will remain as the key driver.
Technical analysis
Not only 50-day SMA level around 69.00 but February 28 low close to 69.37 also questions the buyers. On the downside, 21-day SMA near 66.90 limits near-term declines.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60%
|Today daily open
|68.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|66.8
|Daily SMA50
|69.05
|Daily SMA100
|71.99
|Daily SMA200
|72.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|68.3
|Previous Daily Low
|67.59
|Previous Weekly High
|69.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|65
|Previous Monthly High
|71.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|59.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|67.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|67.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|67.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|68.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|68.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|69.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD off the highs, still well bid post-China's Q1 GDP
AUD/USD is off the highs following downbeat China's Q1 GDP data and mixed activity numbers, although remains well bid near 0.6370, helped by broad-based US dollar weakness and the upbeat market mood.
USD/JPY drops in tandem with US dollar, ignores risk-on
USD/JPY extends losses below 108.00, tracking the weakness in the US dollar across the board. The spot ignore the risk-on market profile induced by the re-opening of the US economy and the progress on Gilead's coronavirus drug.
Signs of US economy reopening stirs market sentiment
Markets are revelling in President Trump's reopening plans and kicking into a higher gear as Boeing is said to resume commercial aircraft production at Puget Sound in a phased approach, beginning next week.
Gold: Bull flag or rising wedge breakdown?
Gold's 4-hour chart shows a rising wedge and a bull flag pattern. To start with, the pullback from the April 14 high of $1,747 to $1,700 has taken the shape of a bull flag, a pause which usually accelerates the preceding bullish move.
WTI: Mildly bid near $20.00, probes 50-HMA below weekly resistance trendline
Having ticked up to $19.67 to $20.12 at the start of the Asian morning, WTI seesaws around $20.00 during the early session’s trading. In doing so, the black gold jostles with 50-HMA that holds the gate for another upside filter.